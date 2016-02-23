 Top
    'SOCAR Trading' intends to reactivate deals with Iran

    Company may buy naphtha and liquefied petroleum gas from Iran

    Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'SOCAR Trading' company is looking to reactivate trade relations with Iran.

    Report informs citing Reuters agency, 'SOCAR Trading' Executive Director Arzu Azimov said.

    'We have been actively trading with National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) in the Caspian Sea region, until sanctions against Tehran. There is a great potential to explore,' Arzu Azimov said.

    He added other possibilities include trading refined products with Iran in the Gulf, where SOCAR has storage facilities in the United Arab Emirates port of Fujairah.

    According to him, one option was to supply Iran with gasoline and to buy naphtha and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). 

