Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    SOCAR Trading: BTC pipeline safer export route in region

    Energy
    • 23 April, 2026
    • 12:47
    SOCAR Trading: BTC pipeline safer export route in region

    The Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline is considered a safer and more valuable export route for the region, Taghi Taghizada, Director of Commercial Affairs at SOCAR Trading, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), stated during the 2nd Caspian and Central Asia Oil Trading and Logistics Forum in Baku, Report informs.

    Taghizada explained that the pipeline"s advantages are linked to several key factors:

    "Elements such as straits, oil quality, transportation time, logistics costs, price formation, and insurance expenses make BTC a safer and more valuable export route for the region. Our Kazakh colleagues rightly point out that their transportation costs are around $90, due to stages involving shipment across the Caspian Sea, domestic transport, and final delivery to the port of Ceyhan. Despite these challenges, BTC remains attractive compared to existing alternatives. The main issue now is increasing volumes," he said.

    Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR)
    "SOCAR Trading": BTC regionda daha təhlükəsiz və dəyərli ixrac marşrutudur
    SOCAR Trading: БТД остается наиболее безопасным экспортным маршрутом региона

    Latest News

    21:53

    IDF says it struck buildings in Lebanese town where Hezbollah launched rockets from

    Other countries
    21:35

    Hajiyev mulls digital co-op, fight against fake news with Chinese minister

    Foreign policy
    21:18

    BIG urges int'l community to provide objective assessment of Armenia's policy of intolerance

    Foreign policy
    21:00
    Photo

    Mexican envoy mulls co-op opportunities in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    20:41
    Photo

    Delegation from Turkish National Defense University visits Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Military
    20:21

    EU calls for de-escalation in Middle East, preparing to strengthen its partnership with region

    Other countries
    20:01

    AFFA, Johan Cruyff Institute agree to cooperate in sports education

    Football
    19:41
    Photo

    AFFA, WUF13 Operations Company organize joint seminar

    Football
    19:21

    Czech Embassy announces dates of Babiš' visit to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed