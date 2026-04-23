SOCAR Trading: BTC pipeline safer export route in region

The Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline is considered a safer and more valuable export route for the region, Taghi Taghizada, Director of Commercial Affairs at SOCAR Trading, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), stated during the 2nd Caspian and Central Asia Oil Trading and Logistics Forum in Baku, Report informs.

Taghizada explained that the pipeline"s advantages are linked to several key factors:

"Elements such as straits, oil quality, transportation time, logistics costs, price formation, and insurance expenses make BTC a safer and more valuable export route for the region. Our Kazakh colleagues rightly point out that their transportation costs are around $90, due to stages involving shipment across the Caspian Sea, domestic transport, and final delivery to the port of Ceyhan. Despite these challenges, BTC remains attractive compared to existing alternatives. The main issue now is increasing volumes," he said.