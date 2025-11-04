Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    SOCAR to continue RON 92, RON 95 gasoline output at its oil refinery in 2026

    Energy
    • 04 November, 2025
    • 12:35
    SOCAR to continue RON 92, RON 95 gasoline output at its oil refinery in 2026

    In 2026, the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) will continue producing RON 92 and RON 95 gasoline, Report informs.

    The refinery currently produces RON 92 and RON 95 gasoline in accordance with European Euro-5 standards under its existing production processes.

    It was also noted that the modern technologies and upgraded infrastructure in place at the refinery enable the delivery of high-quality, eco-friendly fuel to consumers.

    Earlier, some media outlets claimed that the production of RON 95 gasoline at the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery will be limited next year.

    SOCAR: Neft Emalı Zavodunda gələn il "Ai-92" və "Ai-95" markalı benzin istehsalı davam etdiriləcək
    SOCAR: Бакинский НПЗ продолжит производство бензина марок AI-92 и AI-95 в 2026 году

