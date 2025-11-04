SOCAR to continue RON 92, RON 95 gasoline output at its oil refinery in 2026
Energy
- 04 November, 2025
- 12:35
In 2026, the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) will continue producing RON 92 and RON 95 gasoline, Report informs.
The refinery currently produces RON 92 and RON 95 gasoline in accordance with European Euro-5 standards under its existing production processes.
It was also noted that the modern technologies and upgraded infrastructure in place at the refinery enable the delivery of high-quality, eco-friendly fuel to consumers.
Earlier, some media outlets claimed that the production of RON 95 gasoline at the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery will be limited next year.
Latest News
14:04
Gulmammadov: Important to improve quality of budget documentation in AzerbaijanFinance
14:02
Hasan Hasanov: History of Turkic states should be documented from ancient timesForeign policy
13:58
Absheron field development to boost Azerbaijan's GDP in 2029, says ministerEnergy
13:53
Azerbaijan's Accounts Chamber proposes revising upper limit of consolidated budget expendituresFinance
13:42
Azerbaijani economy minister talks on new benefits for non-oil sectorFinance
13:39
Azerbaijan forecasts GDP per capita at $9,140 by 2029Finance
13:30
Binali Yildirim: Mutual trade among Turkic states totals only $70 billionForeign policy
13:26
Sahil Babayev: Non-oil & gas revenues may cover 88% of current expenses in AzerbaijanFinance
13:12