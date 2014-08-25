SOCAR starts overhaul of one of the offshore platforms in shallow water "Guneshli"

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) launched a major overhaul of offshore platform №11 in shallow water deposit "Guneshli", Report informs. According to SOCAR, offshore platform №11 has been in operation since 1986. The purpose of the repair work is to increase the service life of that object.

To the present time, on the base realized replacement of 67 surface communication structures, 1,149 square meters of floor and 140 joists.

It is also planned to renovate 1,141 freeboard communication design, 5,513 square meters of floor space and 250 joists. Building works performed by trust «Neftqaztikinti» company of SOCAR. Overhaul scheduled to complete in December 2014.

Development of the shallow part of the field "Guneshli" conducted since 1980. Field provides up to 65% of all SOCAR’s oil.