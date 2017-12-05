SOCAR soars oil export from Novorossiysk port 24%

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ In January-November, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has exported 1 407 299 tons of crude oil from Novorossiysk port (Black Sea, Russia).

Report informs referring to the SOCAR, 164 619 tons accounted for November.

During eight months of 2017, volume of exports of crude oil from Novorossiysk port was 24% higher than the same period in 2016. Export from this port in November was 3,1% higher than in November 2016.

Notably, Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline was built to transport crude oil to the Black Sea port through territory of Russia. The contract on transportation of Azerbaijani oil was signed on February 18, 1996 in Moscow. The first supplies of oil to the world market were carried out on October 25, 1997.