SOCAR's department exports over $344M in non-oil products in ten months

The Marketing and Economic Operations Department of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) exported $344.1 million worth of non-oil and gas products in January–October of this year, according to the November issue of the Export Review published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, Report informs.

The figure is 0.1% lower compared to the first ten months of 2024.

For reference, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports grew by 6.6% during the same period, reaching $3 billion.