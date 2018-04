Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ In January-September, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) produced 5 579.3 thsd tons of crude oil.

Report informs citing the company, 615.8 thsd tons of this volume accounted for September.

During reporting period, production in Azerbaijan amounted to 28 820.8 thsd tons of oil, 3 219.6 thsd tons of which accounted for September.