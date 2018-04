Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-October 2015, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) produced 6 909.1 thousand tons of oil.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, it's less by 1.5% lower than the corresponding period of last year.

In October 2015, production made 695 thousand tons, which is less by 1.9% than in July last year.

This year, SOCAR plans to produce 8.3 million tons of oil from its own fields.