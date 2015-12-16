SOCAR: Monitoring of ecological situation in the area of accident launching several times a day

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ Regular monitoring of the working group established due to the accident, which occurred on the 10th offshore oil platform "Gunashli" State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) held on December 16.

Report informs referring to the press service of SOCAR, the joint working group, which includes experts from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, SOCAR and BP visited the scene of the accident on specially equipped ships and helicopters.

It was noted that, oil spills are not observed in the territory of "Guneshli" and "Oil Rocks".