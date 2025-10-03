Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week European Political Community Summit
    SOCAR Midstream Gas Operations participates in IPLOCA Quality Award ceremony

    Energy
    • 03 October, 2025
    • 08:49
    SOCAR Midstream Gas Operations participates in IPLOCA Quality Award ceremony

    SOCAR Midstream Gas Operations (SOCAR MGO), a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic and an associate member of the International Pipe Line and Offshore Contractors Association (IPLOCA), was represented at the IPLOCA Quality Award ceremony, Report informs.

    The event was organized as part of the 57th IPLOCA Annual Convention in Izmir, Türkiye.

    SOCAR MGO Executive Director Polad Rustamov, who attended the ceremony, presented the IPLOCA Quality Award to the winner.

    SOCAR MGO has been granted the opportunity to sponsor this prestigious award since 2024. The IPLOCA Quality Award recognizes exemplary achievements in improving quality in the design, material selection, and implementation processes of pipeline projects.

    This year's winner of the IPLOCA Quality Award was Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC). Other nominees, Bonatti and SICIM, were awarded Runners-up status.

    IPLOCA, an international non-profit organization, unites the world's leading onshore and offshore contractors, as well as key subcontractors, facilitating the exchange of expertise, promoting innovation, and upholding the highest standards in health, safety, environment, and quality.

    SOCAR Midstream Gas Operations is proud to contribute to the development of collaboration and innovation in the international oil and gas sector. Sponsoring the Quality Award further demonstrates SOCAR's commitment to advancing quality standards and best practices in the pipeline industry.

    SOCAR Midstream Gas Operations IPLOCA Quality Award Polad Rustamov
    Photo
    "SOCAR Midstream Gas Operations" "IPLOCA Keyfiyyət Mükafatı"nın təqdimetmə mərasimində təmsil olunub
    Photo
    SOCAR Midstream Gas Operations приняла участие в церемонии вручения "Премии качества IPLOCA"

