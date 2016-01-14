SOCAR may increase gas transportation to Georgia by 11-13%

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ Increasing of daily volume of gas transported to Georgia by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) to 7 million cubic meters is possible.

Report was told by Mahir Mammadov, Director General of 'SOCAR Energy Georgia' company, subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in Georgia.

Notably, at present 6,2-6,3 million cubic meters of gas is daily transported to Georgia via main gas pipeline of SOCAR.

In addition, about 2,8-3 million cubic meters of 'Shah Deniz-1' gas is daily transported via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline (South Caucasus Pipeline).

Notably, yesterday meeting was held between SOCAR representatives and officials of Georgian government in Tbilisi. In the meeting, issues regarding technical condition of available gas pipelines and opportunities for transportation increase to fully meet Georgia's demand of natural gas in winter were discussed.

From Azerbaijani side, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev, Vice President Elshad Nasirov, Head of Investments Department Vagif Aliyev, Head of Marketing and Economic Operations Department Adnan Ahmadzadeh, Director General of 'SOCAR Energy Georgia' Mahir Mammadov and from Georgian side, PM Giorgi Kvirikashvili, Minister of Energy Kakha Kaladze and other officials attended the meeting.