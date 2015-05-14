SOCAR issues statement on article in "Washington Post"

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), expressed serious displeasure about the article of "SOCAR's secret role in the conference held in Baku in May 2013," published in Washington Post".

Report informs citing the official statement of SOCAR as declares: " At no time did SOCAR hide from the attendees of the conference our involvement - as the story notes, SOCAR’s logo and name was presented prominently in Baku at the conference. SOCAR has never been under investigation in this matter because the responsibility for disclosing SOCAR’s financial support for the conference fell to those who were the trip’s public sponsors."

"We have cooperated fully with this investigation. We are therefore disappointed that the compliance procedures were not followed correctly by the trip’s sponsors and we are unclear why these disclosures were omitted. SOCAR will happily work to address this situation, and looks forward to sponsoring future events to introduce lawmakers to the issues concerning this critical region," the statement says.