SOCAR installs 8 CNG stations on Turkish highways

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'SOCAR Turkey Petrol Enerji Dağıtım A.Ş.' (SOCAR Dağıtım) company, operating on sale of fuel and natural gas of 'SOCAR Turkey', which is subsidiary of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in Turkey, has completed construction of 'Türkiye Mavi Dehliz' CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) stations network, located on the country's main trade route.

Report informs citing Turkish media, 'SOCAR CNG' sale stations, located on main highways connecting Istanbul-Izmir and Istanbul-Ankara-Mersin cities, has already launched.

First section of CNG line starts from Gebze's Sekerpinar and extends from Bolu, Ankara and Aksaray stations to Mersin. Second section connects Gebze with Istanbul through Bursa's Gemlik, Mustafakemalpaşa stations as well as Izmir's Kemalpaşa station.

'SOCAR CNG' network has been installed at distances of 200-250 km and total number is 8.

Increase of 'SOCAR CNG' stations is planned this year.