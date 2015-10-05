SOCAR increased sales of liquefied natural gas to Ukraine 3,5 times

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ Ukrainian consulting group A-95 noted that the number of vehicles running on LPG has grown. Report informs referring to OilNews, according to experts, the number of drivers that switched to gas can be even greater.

According to the information calculations show an increase in sales volumes in several times in the major networks for the sale of gas. SOCAR sold 3.5 times, OKKO - 86%, WOG - 107% more gas than last year.

"Privat" ("Ukrnafta", "Ukrtatnafta", "Avias", ANP) sold for cash more than 11.8 thousand tons of gas in last month of summer, which is 17% more than the same period of 2014.

According to the information, many gas stations sell without a receipt and cash. Among them, the network Marshal, "Bars 2000", "Youth Union, Nafta," and others.