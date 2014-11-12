SOCAR increased export of profitable oil by 6%

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in January-October of this year exported 20.657 mln tons of oil to the world markets via three routes - the Baku-Novorossiysk, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa. Report was told in SOCAR, this is 1.9% more than in January-October last year.

For 10 months 847.352 thousand tons of oil exported via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

Profitable oil brand AzeriLight was exported via Baku-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa which is extracted in the project development of the block fields "Azeri–Chirag–Guneshli ".

The export volume of profitable oil for 10 months amounted to 19.809 mln tons. Of these, oil export via the Baku-Supsa pipeline totaled 2.533 mln tons, the Baku-Ceyhan pipeline - 17.276 mln tons. In comparison with the same period last year, exports of profitable oil increased by 5.5%.

Profitable oil is distributed among the shareholders according to their share in the project development of the "Azeri–Chirag–Guneshli " fields.