SOCAR commissions new well in Guneshli field

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has commissioned well 216 at deep water drilling platform No. 5 in Guneshli field after the overhaul, Report was told in the press service of SOCAR.

Drilled daily output from the well in formation break with 3 084-3 067 m interval is 85 tons of oil and 11 thousand cubic meters of gas extracted by gas-lift method .

Maintenance works are carried out by '28 May' oil and gas producing company.