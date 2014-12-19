 Top
    SOCAR commissions new well in Guneshli field

    Drilled daily output from the well in Fasila Layer Suite is 85 tons of oil and 11 thousand cubic meters of gas

    Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has commissioned well 216  at deep water drilling platform No. 5 in Guneshli field after the overhaul,  Report was told in the press service of SOCAR.

    Drilled daily output from the well in formation break with 3 084-3 067 m interval  is 85 tons of oil and 11 thousand cubic meters of gas extracted by gas-lift method .

    Maintenance works are carried out by '28 May' oil and gas producing company.

