Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has produced 4 224,7 mln cubic meters of gas in January-August, 2016.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, in 2016 natural gas production decreased by 7,8% compared to the same period of 2015.

531,7 mln. cubic meters of gas accounted for August.

Gas output decreased by 12% in August compared to the same period last year.