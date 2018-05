Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) declares, Kamal Eynullayev or Kamal Eynulla doesn't work for the Company.

Report was told by the press service of the SOCAR.

SOCAR clarifies the information related to the information in some mass media that, daughter of SOCAR's employee got married with the person of the same gender in the USA.