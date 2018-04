'SOCAR-AQS' completes construction of another well in 'Gunashli' field

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR-AQS have completed construction of well No 318 with actual depth of 2900 in fixed offshore platform No.7 in Shallow Water Gunashli Field.

Report informs referring to SOCAR-AQS, works were completed ahead of schedule safely and without any harm to the environment.

The orderer is "Azneft" Production Unit of SOCAR.

Notably, SOCAR-AQS LLC was established as an integrated drilling and well services management company between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic and Absheron Drilling Company in 2007. Main scope of activities of the company is provision of work and services related with drilling of oil and gas wells, including: well design and planning; drilling of oil and gas wells; drilling of directionally deviated wells; drilling of horizontal wells; well completion; well workover; sidetracking and drilling of multilateral wells.

Currently, SOCAR-AQS implements works on drilling the wells from fixed platforms 7 and 11 located on Shallow Water Gunashli Field, fixed platform 20 on the West Absheron fixed platform 1 located on Umid Field and from fixed platform 6 located on the Bulla Field.