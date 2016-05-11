SOCAR applies to Gazprom for gas purchase

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has applied Russian Gazprom company to buy natural gas and is currently waiting for a response.

Report informs, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev told reporters.

R.Abdullayev also told about the volume of the gas: '3-5 billion cubic meters of gas is required. We buy gas to maintain mainly wells and storages. As you know, capacity of our storages is over 5 billion cubic meters, however, we have provided maximum 3,5 billion cubic meters of gas'.