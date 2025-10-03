Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    SOCAR and Uniper sign 2025–2026 cooperation program

    Energy
    • 03 October, 2025
    • 13:36
    SOCAR and Uniper sign 2025–2026 cooperation program

    The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Germany"s Uniper have signed a Cooperation Program covering the years 2025–2026.

    According to Report, SOCAR announced that the document was signed during the 9th meeting of the Coordination Committee between the two companies.

    The meeting began with remarks from SOCAR Vice President Elshad Nasirov, Uniper SE Chief Commercial Officer Carsten Poppinga, and German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ralf Horlemann. SOCAR Vice President Ziba Mustafayeva then delivered the keynote address.

    The speakers noted that the long-standing and mutually beneficial partnership between SOCAR and Uniper continues successfully, with joint projects playing a vital role in ensuring Europe"s energy security. The parties also emphasized ongoing efforts to expand cooperation across various areas.

    The session included presentations on SOCAR–Uniper collaboration, the current status of the Southern Gas Corridor, European energy policy and emerging trends, energy transition, sustainability and decarbonization, as well as corporate communications, public relations, and human resources policies.

    The importance of enhancing cooperation in communications and corporate social responsibility was also highlighted during the meeting.

    SOCAR Uniper cooperation program 9th meeting of the Coordination Committee
