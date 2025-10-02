SOCAR and Uniper discuss potential additional gas volumes

A broad exchange of views took place between Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR) and Germany's Uniper SE regarding the potential acquisition of additional gas volumes, Report informs, citing SOCAR.

During the 9th meeting of the Coordination Committee between the two companies, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with Carsten Poppinga, Chief Commercial Officer of Uniper SE and CEO of Uniper Global Commodities SE.

The meeting highlighted satisfaction with the long-term fruitful cooperation between SOCAR and Uniper, discussing the companies' strategic development goals and achievements.

Uniper's role as a key partner in purchasing Azerbaijani gas and supplying it to the European market was emphasized. The parties also exchanged views on expanding cooperation in the upstream sector, carrying out experience-sharing initiatives, and other mutually interesting topics.