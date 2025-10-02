Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit

    SOCAR and Uniper discuss potential additional gas volumes

    Energy
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 18:24
    SOCAR and Uniper discuss potential additional gas volumes

    A broad exchange of views took place between Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR) and Germany's Uniper SE regarding the potential acquisition of additional gas volumes, Report informs, citing SOCAR.

    During the 9th meeting of the Coordination Committee between the two companies, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with Carsten Poppinga, Chief Commercial Officer of Uniper SE and CEO of Uniper Global Commodities SE.

    The meeting highlighted satisfaction with the long-term fruitful cooperation between SOCAR and Uniper, discussing the companies' strategic development goals and achievements.

    Uniper's role as a key partner in purchasing Azerbaijani gas and supplying it to the European market was emphasized. The parties also exchanged views on expanding cooperation in the upstream sector, carrying out experience-sharing initiatives, and other mutually interesting topics.

    SOCAR Uniper Rovshan Najaf Carsten Poppinga
    Photo
    "Uniper SE"nin SOCAR-dan əlavə qaz almasına dair fikir mübadiləsi aparılıb
    Photo
    SOCAR и Uniper SE обсудили возможность приобретения дополнительных объемов газа

    Latest News

    18:37
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of the Netherlands in Copenhagen - UPDATE

    Foreign policy
    18:35

    At least 26 people drown in Nigeria boat accident, official says

    Other countries
    18:24
    Photo

    SOCAR and Uniper discuss potential additional gas volumes

    Energy
    18:15
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Ukraine in Copenhagen - UPDATE

    Foreign policy
    18:13
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with French President in Copenhagen

    Foreign policy
    18:08

    Six Azerbaijani boxers advance to finals at 3rd CIS Games

    Individual sports
    17:55

    Country manager: World Bank assesses Azerbaijan's geothermal potential – EXCLUSIVE

    Energy
    17:50

    Alain Berset: Peace between Baku and Yerevan important element of stability in Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    17:35

    President of Montenegro welcomes initialing of peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan

    Region
    All News Feed