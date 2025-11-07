Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    SOCAR and Sinopec Engineering sign cooperation framework deal

    Energy
    • 07 November, 2025
    • 09:47
    SOCAR and Sinopec Engineering sign cooperation framework deal

    The State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and China's Sinopec Engineering have signed a framework agreement on cooperation, Report informs, citing SOCAR.

    SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with Xinming Zhang, President of Sinopec Engineering.

    The meeting emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and China are successfully developing in various fields, including the energy sector. The sides expressed satisfaction with the existing cooperation between SOCAR and Chinese companies.

    They exchanged views on oil and gas processing, petrochemistry, digitalization, energy transition, the application of modern refining technologies, and other issues of mutual interest.

    SOCAR Rovshan Najaf Xinming Zhang Sinopec Engineering
    Photo
    SOCAR və "Sinopec Engineering" əməkdaşlığa dair çərçivə sazişi imzalayıblar
    Photo
    SOCAR и Sinopec Engineering подписали соглашение о сотрудничестве

    Latest News

    10:48

    Oil prices rise slightly

    Finance
    10:44

    ING forecasts increase in key interest rate in Azerbaijan to 7.25% by 2025-end

    Finance
    10:34

    700 flights canceled at US airports amid shutdown

    Other countries
    10:28

    Gold prices rise on expectations of US interest rate cut

    Finance
    10:24

    ING: Azerbaijan's economy to grow by average of 2.1% in 2025–2027

    Finance
    10:22

    China-Russia trade down 9.5% in 2025

    Other countries
    10:08

    Riyadh to host opening ceremony of Islamic Solidarity Games today

    Individual sports
    10:03

    ING updates its inflation forecast for Azerbaijan for 2025-2026

    Finance
    10:01
    Photo

    3 dead, 5 trapped in South Korea power plant tower collapse

    Other countries
    All News Feed