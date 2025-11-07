SOCAR and Sinopec Engineering sign cooperation framework deal
Energy
- 07 November, 2025
- 09:47
The State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and China's Sinopec Engineering have signed a framework agreement on cooperation, Report informs, citing SOCAR.
SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with Xinming Zhang, President of Sinopec Engineering.
The meeting emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and China are successfully developing in various fields, including the energy sector. The sides expressed satisfaction with the existing cooperation between SOCAR and Chinese companies.
They exchanged views on oil and gas processing, petrochemistry, digitalization, energy transition, the application of modern refining technologies, and other issues of mutual interest.
