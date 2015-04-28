SOCAR and "PetroVietnam" prepare draft program of cooperation

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan and "PetroVietnam" Oil and Gas Corporation prepare the relevant draft program on mutual cooperation. Report informs, the president of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev said.

50% of professionals working for "PetroVietnam" studied in Baku. The company also wants to operate in Azerbaijan and offers us to work in Vietnam. we are going to cooperate with them and the relations were already established. BHOS and Design Institute of SOCAR made projects in Vietnam. The program is prepared for broader cooperation," R.Abdullayev added.

SOCAR president noted that the mutual cooperation between the companies will be carried out on the adequate proposals that will lead interest to both sides: "They will offer us the work at the same level that we offer them. It will not be a unilateral but bilateral cooperation. We negotiated co-production, logistics and the sale of compressed gas. We are going to implement it as soon as possible."