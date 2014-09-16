SOCAR and Global Gas Flaring Reduction discussed cooperation

Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the Steering Committee of the Global Partnership for gas flaring reduction (Global Gas Flaring Reduction) discussed the work program for the implementation of Phase IV of the cooperation.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, discussion was attended by the vice-president of SOCAR on ecology Rafiq Huseynzadeh and representatives of the Steering Committee GGFR.

In February 2013, SOCAR and the World Bank signed an administrative agreement for Phase IV of the cooperation between SOCAR and GGFR.

The document was signed by vice president of SOCAR on ecology Rafiq Huseynzadeh and head of Baku office of WB Larisa Leshchenko.

State Oil Company joined the partnership in 2008, after which the plan was developed to reduce gas flaring.

As a result of implementation of this plan, SOCAR has made 500 mln cubic meters of gas recycling, thereby preventing 8 mln tons of carbon dioxide to release into the atmosphere.

Works on gas and low-pressure gas utilization are conducted not only in offshore fields. SOCAR has also signed an agreement with the Japanese company Sumitomo on collection of gas on land and deliver it to consumers.