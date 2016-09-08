Snam: First Azerbaijani gas will reach Italy in 2020

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ The first Azerbaijani gas through Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) will reach Italian market in January 2020.

Report informs citing the Reuters, Chief Executive Officer at Snam Marco Alverà said.

M. Alvera said during the construction of TAP, 231 olive trees in the area of Puglia will be relocated: "Initially 231, and then 1 700 olive trees will be relocated. Southern Gas Corridor worth 50 bln USD is of strategic importance for us.

TAP's Italy Country Manager, Michele Mario Elia, has confirmed the first Azerbaijani gas to reach Italy in 2020."

Notably, the Snam company, which is part of SGC's has 20% stake in TAP.

Notably, other TAP shareholders are: BP – 20%, SOCAR – 20%, Fluxys – 19%, Enagas – 16% and Axpo – 5%.