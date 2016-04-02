Six Companies Submit Offers to Use Bulgaria-Greece Gas Link

Baku. 2 Aprel. REPORT.AZ/ Bulgaria's government has received six indicative offers to use capacity of the gasinterconnector that is to be built between Bulgaria and Greece, Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova has said.

These include Bulgaria's national gas supplier Bulgargaz, Greece's DEPA, Italy's Edison, Azerbaijan's SOCAR, US-based Noble Energy (working at Cyprus's offshore gas deposit), and Greek utility company Gastrade.



Petkova, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio, has told reporters the interconnector's capacity booked through queries, amounting to some 4 billion cubic meters, already exceeds the projected real capacity it is designed to have after completion.



Bulgaria and Greece are currently finalizing the first stage of building the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), which authorities in Sofia hope will provide access to the future Southern Gas Corridor.