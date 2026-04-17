Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has stated that cooperation between Baku and Ankara is a clear example of how the two friendly countries have contributed to energy security over many years.

According to a Report correspondent from Antalya, he made the statement at a panel session on energy at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

"Our cooperation with Türkiye is an excellent example of how friendly and partner countries can contribute to energy security over many years," Shahbazov said.

He recalled the successful implementation of joint projects, including the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan oil pipeline, the Baku–Tbilisi–Erzurum gas pipeline, and the 3,500-kilometer Southern Gas Corridor, "which for the first time in history connected the Caspian Sea through seven countries with the Adriatic Sea – southern Italy."

"This is the approach to work that ensures the sustainability of the energy sector and best guarantees energy security... This was a plan that was consistently implemented," the minister noted.

Shahbazov also called for intensified international cooperation.

"We invite many countries to cooperate, maintain constant dialogue with our partners, and always think about the future. For example, the Southern Gas Corridor, which supplies over 16 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually, has the potential to double these volumes. However, to a certain extent, it has been underinvested in by participants, including due to the European Union's green policies," Shahbazov added.