Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Shahbazov highlights new energy projects built on Contract of the Century

    Energy
    • 20 September, 2026
    • 13:11
    Shahbazov highlights new energy projects built on Contract of the Century

    Thirty-two years have passed since the signing of the Contract of the Century, a historic agreement authored by National Leader Heydar Aliyev that transformed the Caspian Sea's oil resources into Azerbaijan's economic strength, international confidence and strategic energy partnership, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X.

    According to Report, Shahbazov said Azerbaijan was now writing the next chapter of its energy history on that solid foundation through new energy projects and green energy corridors.

    "Today, on this strong foundation, we are writing the next page of our country's energy history with new energy projects and green energy corridors," he said.

    In a separate post dedicated to Oil Workers' Day, Shahbazov congratulated Azerbaijan's oil workers on their professional holiday.

    "I sincerely congratulate all our oil workers on September 20 - Oil Workers' Day. National Leader Heydar Aliyev's decision to establish the day on which the Contract of the Century was signed as the professional holiday of oil workers is an expression of the high appreciation of their contribution to Azerbaijan's economic development and energy security.

    "I wish all our oil workers, who preserve the rich traditions of our oil industry and contribute to achieving our country's new energy goals, good health and success in their work," Shahbazov said.

    Parviz Shahbazov Contract of the Century
    Pərviz Şahbazov: "Əsrin müqaviləsi" Xəzərin neft sərvətlərini Azərbaycanın iqtisadi qüdrətinə çevirib
    Пярвиз Шахбазов: "Контракт века" превратил богатства Каспия в экономическую мощь Азербайджана

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