Separation plant to be built in 'Oil Rocks'

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ New separation plant will be built in "Oil Rocks " field by Oil and Gas Construction Trustby order of "Azneft" Production Unit as part of project by SOCAR's Oil and Gas Research and Design Institute.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, separation plant that will be used by "28 May" Oil and Gas Production Department (OGPD) to be placed over trest's pitch.

Technological parameters of the device includes levers of control in order to ensure continuous control, automation and fire safety systems, all other necessary technological equipment to be installed.Oil, gas and water lines will be built and linked to the existing system.

Enlarged separation system will have capacity to produce 13 000 cubic meters of oil, 3 500 cubic meters of water, 100 000 cubic meters of gas per day.