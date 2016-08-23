Senior officials of 'SOCAR Turkey' to take part in Annual CEE and Turkey Refining and Petrochemicals Conference

Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ The World Refining Association and SOCAR Turkey today announced that top management team from SOCAR Turkey and STAR Refinery will be present at the 19th Annual CEE and Turkey Refining and Petrochemicals Conference, taking place in Izmir, Turkey from the 19th - 21st of September 2016.

According to the information, SOCAR Turkey will be presenting a number of exciting updates at the summit and have confirmed a number of their senior management team will be speaking including; Zaur Gahramanov, CEO, SOCAR Turkey; İbrahim Palaz, General Manager, STAR Refinery and Elchin İbadov, Chief Financial Officer, STAR Refinery.

Commenting on the event, Kay Mitchell, General Manager of the World Refining Association said, "We're delighted to be returning to Izmir once again with the full support of SOCAR Turkey and STAR Refinery. We see the CEE and Turkey region playing a pivotal role in the global downstream industry and the Petkim peninsula is at the very forefront of the industry in this region."

The two day conference will provide the opportunity to hear some of the recent developments in the area, market network and to get an update on SOCAR Turkey/Petkim/STAR Refinery senior management and commitment to investing in Turkey.