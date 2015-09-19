SOCAR Senior management visited Chilov island - PHOTO

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev, along with company officials and media representatives visited Chilov island today.

Report informs, visit of SOCAR president took place in accordance with tradition on the eve to celebrate the Day of Oilmen on September 20.

President of SOCAR met with oil workers living and working there, congratulated them on the occasion of Day of Oilmen, concerned about their problems.

SOCAR president said to workers that the problem of drinking water has been solved on the island, uninterrupted power supply provided to residents.According to R. Abdullayev socio-economic development of the island will continue further.