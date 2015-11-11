Schlumberger closes another office in Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Georservice S.A. announced office closure in Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the Ministry of Taxes.

The creditors of the company may file a claim within two months at the address: Baku, Sabail district, Salyan highway, apt. 10.

Georservice SA established in 1958, which is a subsidiary of Schlumberger Ltd.

Headquarter of Georservice SA is located in Paris. The company provides services in the area of territorial surveillance, conducts analysis of the chemical and mechanical content of wells and monitors performance of oil and gas operations.