Saudi Arabia reduce oil prices

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ On Sunday Saudi Arabia increased discounts for its oil buyers.
Report informs referring to Interfax, in the price list of state-owned Saudi Aramco, sent to customers on Sunday, the price for deliveries to Asia decreased by 1.7 dollars/barrel. Saudi company also reduced the price of heavy oil to the Far East by 2USD - for the United States - by 0,3 USD.
The Wall Street Journal notes that in September, Russia and Saudi Arabia, the world's two largest oil producer, increased production.Russia brought up production to a record 10.74 mln barrels per day.
Saudi Arabia in recent months has brought production to more than 10 mln barrels per day and will continue to invest in production.
Günel AbbasovaNews Author
