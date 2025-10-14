Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Sanzhar Zharkeshov: Kazakhstan may potentially use both BTC, Baku-Supsa pipelines for oil transit – EXCLUSIVE

    Energy
    • 14 October, 2025
    • 15:13
    Kazakhstan has expressed intention to increase oil transit volumes through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, Kazakh vice minister of energy, Sanzhar Zharkeshov, told Report.

    He noted that discussions on this issue are ongoing, but specific forecast figures are still difficult to provide.

    "The issue of pricing, particularly transit tariffs on the Azerbaijani side, is still on the agenda. Overall, Kazakhstan has expressed its intention to increase transit volumes through Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan. It is now important to build the entire logistics chain – from Kazakhstan's fields to Baku, and then to the final destination in Ceyhan. This intention is reflected in the text of the protocol following the joint intergovernmental commission," Zharkeshov noted.

    He emphasized that the BTC route is of strategic importance for Kazakhstan, as it contributes to the diversification of export routes and reduces dependence on specific supply routes.

    "We expect a reciprocal position from Azerbaijan. They are also showing strong interest, so we are ready to work on implementing this route," the vice minister added.

    Responding to a question about the possible use of the Baku-Supsa route, Zharkeshov noted that this option is also being considered, although it faces certain logistical and climatic constraints associated with the Black Sea.

    "In the future, we can use both routes, especially as production at new fields, including joint ones, increases. For now, the design capacity of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline fully meets the needs of both Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan," he added.

    In 2022, KazMunayGas (KMG) and SOCAR signed a general agreement on the transit of Kazakh oil. Since the signing of the agreement, the total volume of oil transported from Kazakhstan via the BTC pipeline has amounted to approximately 3.4 million tons.

    The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline was opened on July 13, 2006. Its length is 1,768 km: 443 km in Azerbaijan, 249 km in Georgia, and 1,076 km in Türkiye.

    Sanjar Jarkeşov: "Qazaxıstan gələcəkdə BTC və Bakı–Supsa ilə neft ixrac edə bilər" - EKSKLÜZİV
    Санжар Жаркешов: В перспективе Казахстан может использовать для транзита нефти и БТД, и Баку-Супса - ЭКСКЛЮЗИВ

