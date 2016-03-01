Sangachal terminal exported 300 mln barrels of oil and condensate in 2015

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ In 2015, the Sangachal Terminal exported over 296 million barrels of oil and condensate.

Report informs referring to BP-Azerbaijan, this included about 261.6 million barrels through Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC), about 31.4 million barrels through the Western Route Export Pipeline (WREP), 2.2 million barrels by rail and about 0.9 million barrels via a condensate export line.

Exports of crude oil and condensate through the Sangachal Terminal in 2015 decreased by 0.84% compared to the 2014 year.

Export volumes for BTC rose by 0.62% last year, through the Western Route Export Pipeline (WREP) remained in the same volume, for condensate export line decreased by 51%.

During the year, average daily volumes of gas export from the field "Shah Deniz" from terminal amounted to 26.9 mln cubic meters (949.5 mln cubic feet).

It should be noted that oil and gas from fields "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" (ACG) and "Shahdeniz" delivered to the Sangachal terminal via offshore pipelines. The daily capacity of the Terminal’s processing systems is currently 1.2 million barrels of crude oil and about 29.5 million standard cubic metres of Shah Deniz gas, while overall processing and export capacity for gas, including ACG associated gas is about 49.3 million standard cubic metres per day.

Gas is exported via the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) and via a SOCAR gas pipeline connecting the Terminal’s gas processing facilities with Azerigas’s national grid system.