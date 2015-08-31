Russian Minister: It's difficult to take a decision on "Turkish Stream"

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ It's difficult to take a decision on the project "Turkish Stream" until the issues related to the formation of the government in Turkey not solved yet.

Report informs, the head of the Department of Energy of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak said to reporters.

A.Novak noted that, after June from Ankara hadn't made any suggestions on the project: "The intergovernmental meeting on the project took place in June of this year. Since June, we have not yet received the new information from the Turkish side. I think that as long as Turkey does not find a solution to the issues associated with the formation of the government, it would be impossible to adopt a decision on the project. However, our discussions with Turkish counterparts are going on even during the elections".