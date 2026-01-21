Trump criticizes Europe's political and economic course

US President Donald Trump in his speech on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, criticized Europe's political and economic course.

As Report's correspondent from Davos informs, according to Trump, European countries are not moving in the right direction.

"I love Europe and I want Europe to prosper, but right now it's not moving in the right direction," Trump stated at the World Economic Forum.

He said that some places in Europe are "honestly, already unrecognizable."

The American leader noted that these changes are not happening in a positive direction, but in a negative one. In particular, he criticized European migration policy, as well as energy policy.

According to Trump, in recent decades there has been a "conventional wisdom" that economic growth depends on constantly growing government spending, large-scale migration, and dependence on imports from abroad.

"Everyone agreed that the so-called 'dirty jobs' and heavy industry should be moved elsewhere, that affordable energy should be replaced by a new 'green' scam, and that countries can be sustained through migration of new and completely different populations from distant countries," he added.