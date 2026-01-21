Azerbaijan's profits from carbamide sales to Ukraine increase sharply

In the first 11 months of 2025, Azerbaijan exported 520,989 tons of carbamide worth $163.4 million.

Report informs, citing the country's State Statistics Committee, that this is 45% more in value terms and 1.8% more in quantity compared to the same period in 2024.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan sold 388,299 tons of carbamide (+51% YoY) to Ukraine for $123.7 million (+2.2 times), 70,242 tons to Canada for $20.5 million (no supply a year ago), 22,408 tons (+7.6 times) to Argentina for $6.1 million (+8.9 times), 13,000 tons to India for $4.7 million (no supply a year ago), 10,900 tons (-87%) to Türkiye for $3.7 million (-78%).

In 2024, 50% of the 564,922 tons of carbamide exported from Azerbaijan went to Ukraine.