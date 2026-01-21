Azerbaijan's profits from carbamide sales to Ukraine increase sharply
AIC
- 21 January, 2026
- 19:23
In the first 11 months of 2025, Azerbaijan exported 520,989 tons of carbamide worth $163.4 million.
Report informs, citing the country's State Statistics Committee, that this is 45% more in value terms and 1.8% more in quantity compared to the same period in 2024.
During the reporting period, Azerbaijan sold 388,299 tons of carbamide (+51% YoY) to Ukraine for $123.7 million (+2.2 times), 70,242 tons to Canada for $20.5 million (no supply a year ago), 22,408 tons (+7.6 times) to Argentina for $6.1 million (+8.9 times), 13,000 tons to India for $4.7 million (no supply a year ago), 10,900 tons (-87%) to Türkiye for $3.7 million (-78%).
In 2024, 50% of the 564,922 tons of carbamide exported from Azerbaijan went to Ukraine.
Latest News
19:34
Trump criticizes Europe's political and economic courseForeign policy
19:23
Azerbaijan's profits from carbamide sales to Ukraine increase sharplyAIC
19:11
Moody's confirms Azerbaijan's investment ratingFinance
18:51
Photo
Azerbaijan, Egypt discuss cooperation in religious fieldDomestic policy
18:39
Nearly 35 countries expected at ceremony launching Trump's Board of PeaceOther countries
18:31
Police smash European synthetic drug ring in 'largest-ever' opOther countries
18:24
Azerbaijan, Israel review current state of economic cooperationBusiness
18:21
Fuel consumption at SOCAR Carbamide plant reduced by over 24%Energy
18:14