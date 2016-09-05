Russia and Saudi Arabia sign joint statement to stabilize oil market

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Russia and Saudi Arabia have agreed on measures - joint or in cooperation with other oil producers - with the aim of maintaining stability on the crude market and providing a sustainable level of long-term investment. That's according to a joint statement signed Monday by Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid Al-Falih.

Report informs referring to the TASS, in the statement, the ministers recognized the current challenges in the supply side of the global oil market, including major contraction of capital investments in oil extraction on a global scale, particularly in exploration, as well as mass deferrals of investment projects, which made the market, as a whole, more volatile and therefore unsustainable to both producers and consumers in the long term," as well as "an imperative to mitigate excessive volatility harmful to global economic stability and growth."

Also, the ministers agreed to continue consultations on market conditions by establishing a joint monitoring task force to continuously review the oil market fundamentals and recommend measures and joint actions aimed at securing oil market stability and predictability.