Russia adjusts energy supply chains amid Middle East conflict, energy minister says
Energy
- 25 March, 2026
- 15:48
Russia is revising its energy supply chains in response to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, focusing primarily on neighboring countries with shared borders, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev said.
Report cited TASS for Tsivilev's comments, in which he described the military conflict as a major challenge for the global economy, necessitating the creation of new logistical networks.
He noted that with the effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, "any supply chain could be at risk."
"Therefore, we are currently reassessing these supply chains. We will prioritize energy deliveries to nearby neighbors with shared borders, where the risks are lower, and also review other logistics for the delivery of petroleum products," Tsivilev said.
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