Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ The groundbreaking ceremony of Southern Gas Corridor will be held on September 20.

Report informs, this was stated by the President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic Rovnag Abdullayev in an interview with reporters.

He issued that, it is planned to transport the Shahdeniz gas to Sangacghal terminal, thereafter to European and Turkish markets, through the Southern Gas Pipeline Extension project.