Rovnag Abdullayev: "Snam" is interested in acquiring 17% of DESFA stake"

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Italian "Snam" has applied for a share in Greece's gas network operator DESFA.

Report informs, it was stated by President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Rovnag Abdullayev. SOCAR president said that, currently, talks with "Snam" are underway. This company is interested in acquiring 17% of stake in DESFA".

It should be noted that last week, "Snam" in order to buy a share in DESFA has formally appealed to Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF).