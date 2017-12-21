Reconstruction of Baku Oil Refinery contracted at $ 800 mln

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Spanish company Tecnicas Reunidas, which selected a contractor for general plant reconstruction work within the framework of reconstruction and modernization project at the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery, has announced the volume of work and cost of the contract.

Report informs referring to the company, Tecnicas Reunidas will carry out work on reconstruction of main technological equipment of diesel and gasoline block and other works.

The company says, the contract costs about $ 800 mln. Works are expected to be completed within 38 months.

Notably, on December 19, Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and Tecnicas Reunidas (Spain) have officially signed an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract for reconstruction of facilities.

The contract with the company TR provides for reconstruction of existing installations and general economy of the plant.

Construction and commissioning of a new Bitumen plant and associated plant facilities, as well as a new gas-filling station in Phase I in 2018;

Construction of new facilities for getting diesel fuel that meets the Euro-5 quality standard at the second stage by late 2020 and implementation of relevant reconstruction works;

In final stage, construction and reconstruction of new A-92/95/98 petrol production facilities by 2021 that meet the Euro-5 quality standards.

As a result of work, annual processing capacity of the plant will increase from 6 mln. to 7.5 mln tons, quality indicators of produced gasoline and diesel fuel will meet the Euro-5 standards and the plant will also provide production of A-92/95/98 brands of gasoline. The project envisages the optimization of running costs of Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery and expulsion of the infrastructure of former "Azərneftyağ" oil refinery.