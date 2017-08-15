Processing volume increases at Kremenchug refinery on account of Azerbaijani oil

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of constant supply of Azerbaijani oil, the volume of processing at the Kremenchug Refinery (Oil Refinery, Ukraine) has increased in the first half of this year.

Report informs citing the Ukrainian media, Alexey Plakasov, Acting Chairman of the plant's operator "Ukrtatnafta" OJSC Management Board said.

According to him, in the first half of the year, the plant processed over 1.12 million tons of crude oil, which is 43,000 tons or 4% more than the same period last year: "The increase in the volume of processing provided by the constant supply of Azeri Light oil".

The company official noted that “Ukrtatnafta” intends to raise volume of crude oil processing up to 2,43 million tons by the end of this year. This figure is more by 237 thousand tons or 11% than last year.

Notably, 1.3 mln tons of Azerbaijani oil is planned to be transported to the Kremenchug Refinery this year. “Ukrtatnafta” has signed an agreement with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) on annual supply of the mentioned volume crude oil for processing at the Kremenchug Refinery. In this framework, "Ukrtransnafta" pumped Azerbaijani oil into Odessa-Kremenchug oil pipeline. 4 mln tons of Azerbaijani oil will be transported to the refinery for 3 years, 1.3 million tons per year.

“Ukrtatnafta” plans to increase oil processing by more than 41% on the account of supply of Azerbaijani oil to Ukraine's Kremenchug Refinery.