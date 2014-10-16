Proceeds from sale of Azerbaijani oil decreased by 3%

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ In January-September 2014, Azerbaijan exported 25.427 mln tons of oil. Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, of this amount on the customs declarations were exported 18.229 mln tons of oil worth 14.818 bln dollars. In comparison with January-September 2013, the proceeds from the sale of oil assets decreased by 3.18%.

Of total exports 763.594 thousand tons exported via the Baku-Novorossiysk, 3.187 mln tons - via the Baku-Supsa pipeline.

During this period 20.757 mln tons of oil were exported via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline and 719.265 thousand tons by railway.