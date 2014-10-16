 Top
    Close photo mode

    Proceeds from sale of Azerbaijani oil decreased by 3%

    In January-September 2014, Azerbaijan exported 25.427 mln tons of oil

    Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ In January-September 2014, Azerbaijan exported 25.427 mln tons of oil. Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, of this amount on the customs declarations were exported 18.229 mln tons of oil worth 14.818 bln dollars. In comparison with January-September 2013, the proceeds from the sale of oil assets decreased by 3.18%.

    Of total exports 763.594 thousand tons exported via the Baku-Novorossiysk, 3.187 mln tons - via the Baku-Supsa pipeline.

    During this period 20.757 mln tons of oil were exported via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline and 719.265 thousand tons by railway.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi