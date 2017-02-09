Prime Minister: Montenegro has strong interest in taking part in construction of IAP

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Montenegro has a strong interest in taking part in the construction of the Adriatic-Ionian gas pipeline.

Report informs citing the official website of the Prime Minister of Montenegro, Prime Minister Duško Marković said during the meeting with Ambassador of Azerbaijan Eldar Hasanov.

The Prime Minister accepted the invitation to visit Azerbaijan this year. PM Marković assessed the current cooperation between Montenegro and Azerbaijan as very successful and voiced satisfaction with the implementation of the Portnovi tourist resort project, as well as the opening of an Azerbaijani bank in Montenegro. The sides discussed the further development of political and economic cooperation.

Ambassador Hasanov emphasised interest of the Azerbaijani investors in a number of new projects in Montenegro, as well as the tourists in visiting Montenegro.

Notably, in 2007, Croatia, Montenegro and Albania signed a declaration on the IAP, which is supposed to be connected to the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

The length of the IAP gas pipeline from Split, Croatia to Fier, Albania is 516 kilometers, and the capacity of this pipeline is set at five billion cubic meters annually.

In August 2016, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the construction of the Ionian-Adriatic Pipeline (IAP) project in the future was signed between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Croatia, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro.