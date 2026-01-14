Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    Price of Azerbaijani oil rises by over $3

    Energy
    • 14 January, 2026
    • 10:01
    Price of Azerbaijani oil rises by over $3

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $3.21, or 4.68%, to $71.75 per barrel, Report informs.

    March futures for Brent crude were traded at $68.57 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port rose by $3.19 or 4.8%, amounting to $69.62.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 was set at $65 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

    Azerbaijan oil prices Azeri Light crude
    Azərbaycan nefti 3 dollardan çox bahalaşıb
    Стоимость Azeri Light приблизилась к $72 за баррель

    Latest News

    10:21

    TRIPP Project: Yerevan commits to simplify transit to Nakhchivan

    Region
    10:01

    Price of Azerbaijani oil rises by over $3

    Energy
    09:55

    Kazakhstan to launch extensive exploration for gold, rare earth reserves

    Region
    09:43

    22 killed, 70 injured in Thailand as construction crane falls on train

    Other countries
    09:35

    Ilham Aliyev shares post about his meeting with residents of Aghdara

    Domestic policy
    09:30

    CBA currency exchange rates (14.01.2026)

    Finance
    09:21

    US to get 74% share in TRIPP Development Company, Armenia - 26%

    Region
    09:21

    Two Turkish tourists killed in Ethiopia

    Other countries
    09:13

    WB: Outcome of Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process important for region's economic prospects

    Economy
    All News Feed