President Ilham Aliyev: Natural gas production in Azerbaijan is growing and will grow

"Now we are actively working on diversification of our exports. Although it will be difficult to do because production of natural gas in Azerbaijan is growing and will grow, and the biggest part of the gas we produce is exported," President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the Azerbaijan-Latvia Business Forum, Report informs.

Pointing out that the majority of the gas produced by Azerbaijan is exported, the head of state noted that non-oil- and gas-related industry and economy have to match the growing production profile and the growing demand in the international markets, primarily European.