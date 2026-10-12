Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    President approves agreement on exploration, development and production sharing in Guba-Caspian region

    Energy
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 15:35
    President approves agreement on exploration, development and production sharing in Guba-Caspian region

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed into law the agreement on the exploration, development and production sharing of a territory covering parts of the Guba, Gusar, Shabran, Siyazan and Khizi districts.

    According to Report, the Milli Majlis ratified the law on September 30.

    The agreement on a prospective onshore block in the Guba-Caspian region was signed on February 18 by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Gran Tierra Energy (Azerbaijan) GmbH and SOCAR Guba-Caspian LLC.

    Under the agreement, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will serve as the project operator, holding a 65% stake. The exploration programme includes gravity data acquisition, 3D seismic surveys and exploratory drilling to assess the hydrocarbon potential of the contract area.

    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR)
    Prezident Quba-Xəzəryanı regionu üzrə kəşfiyyat, işlənmə və hasilat sazişini təsdiq edib
    Президент утвердил соглашение о разведке, разработке и добыче по Губа-Прикаспийскому региону
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

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